Operators demand buses run at full capacity amid pandemic

The association placed the proposal at a meeting in the Bangladesh Road

Transport Authority headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday night.

It promised to reduce the fares to the pre-pandemic levels if the government accepts the proposal.

Bus services resumed on Jun 1 after a 66-day lockdown to curb coronavirus infection, but the government limited the number of passengers to half the number of seats in order to ensure physical distancing.

To offset the losses, bus fares were raised by 60 percent.

Enayet Ullah, the secretary general of the transport owners’ association, said they discussed in the meeting complaints that the transporters were charging the passengers increased fares even after running the buses packed.

“We have said that we would not take extra fare if we are allowed to take one passenger per seat like before,” he added.

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder assured them of steps on their proposal, Enayet said.

The BRTA would send the proposal to the road transport and bridges ministry which will forward it to the Cabinet Division for the final decision, he said.