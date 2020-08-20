Home > Bangladesh

Investigators find officials involved in killings at Jashore juvenile centre

  Jashore Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Aug 2020 04:03 AM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 04:08 AM BdST

An investigation committee formed by the Department of Social Services has found involvement of officials in the killings of three teenage boys at Jashore Juvenile Development Centre.

Syed Nurul Bashir, a director of the department who headed the investigation, spoke to bdnews24.com about their findings on Wednesday.

He said they have prepared the report for submission to the director general of the department.

The officials found to be involved in the incident were among those suspended or arrested, according to Bashir. The committee of two travelled back to Dhaka on Tuesday from Jashore after the investigation.

The teenage boys who were killed and the injured in the Jashore Juvenile Centre clashes on Aug 13 had been tortured, according to the doctors and the investigators.

The social services ministry also formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Chanchra police outpost Inspector Rakibuzaaman is investigating a case filed by the father of one of the victims.

Police have arrested five officials of the centre while the government has suspended them.

After the bodies were sent to hospital one by one in the evening of Aug 13, the authorities claimed they died in clashes between two groups of juvenile inmates.

But the injured victims alleged the officials of the centre beat them up after they had assaulted a guard.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.