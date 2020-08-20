Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka court opens trials of JKG chief Ariful, wife Sabrina in COVID-19 test scam

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Aug 2020 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 04:48 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has ordered trials against the eight people accused in the JGK Healthcare scam, including CEO Ariful Haque Chaudhury and his wife Dr Sabrina.

On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari framed the charges against the eight and scheduled Aug 27 for a hearing.

All the accused were seen in the dock. The judge turned down their appeals for exemption from the case.

Other six named in the case are Jebunnesa Rima, sister of Ariful, former staff Humayun Kabir Himu and his wife Tanzila Patwary, coordinator Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, staff Bipul Das and Shafiqul Islam Romeo.

According to the rule, the charges were read out to the accused present in the court and were asked if they were guilty.

All of the accused pleaded not guilty and sought justice. The judge then ordered the trials to open.

