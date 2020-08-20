Dhaka court opens trials of JKG chief Ariful, wife Sabrina in COVID-19 test scam

On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari framed the charges against the eight and scheduled Aug 27 for a hearing.

All the accused were seen in the dock. The judge turned down their appeals for exemption from the case.

Other six named in the case are Jebunnesa Rima, sister of Ariful, former staff Humayun Kabir Himu and his wife Tanzila Patwary, coordinator Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, staff Bipul Das and Shafiqul Islam Romeo.

According to the rule, the charges were read out to the accused present in the court and were asked if they were guilty.

All of the accused pleaded not guilty and sought justice. The judge then ordered the trials to open.