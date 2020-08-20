Bangladesh scraps mandatory NID rule for rail passengers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2020 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 04:43 PM BdST
The government has lifted a rule that required railway passengers to carry their national identity cards while travelling on trains.
Passengers will only have to show their NID cards for purchase tickets from now on. As many as four train tickets can be purchased under one NID card, the railways ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The ministry had approved a rule which made it mandatory for each passenger to carry their NID cards while travelling by train on Aug 13. The authorities have now done away with the requirement for the convenience of passengers, the statement read.
The new rule had caused sufferings to rail passengers, with many having their trips terminating for failure to produce their NID cards.
- Bangladesh ready to trial vaccine from India
- 3 years on, Rohingyas in Bangladesh camps
- Officials involved in Jashore killings: probe
- Daily count: 41 virus deaths, 2,747 cases
- Biman cuts down flights to Abu Dhabi
- Govt cuts virus test fees by half
- SC scraps vacations
- Display Bangabandhu's portrait in parliament: HC
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh names virologist Tahmina Shirin as director of disease control agency IEDCR
- Bangladesh ready to trial COVID-19 vaccine from India
- Bangladesh finalises primary school reopening plan
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Biman cuts flights to Abu Dhabi after UAE denies Bangladeshis entry
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- Bangladesh receives record $1.98bn foreign loans in June amid pandemic
- A security guard’s meeting with Biden went viral. On Tuesday, she helped nominate him
- Bangladesh will get priority access to COVID-19 vaccine: Shringla