Bangladesh logs 41 virus deaths in a day, recoveries higher than fresh cases

The tally of infections surged to 287,959 after 2,868 people tested positive for COVID-19 until 8 am Thursday, the health directorate said in a statement.

Another 3,253 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 168,991.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 58.69 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.33 percent following the latest deaths of 32 men and nine women.

A total of 14,059 samples were tested at 91 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 20.40 percent, according to government data.

Globally, over 22.42 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 788,015 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.