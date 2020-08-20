Bangladesh finalises primary school reopening plan

The plan will take effect 15 days prior to the reopening of the schools, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain said.

“We will ask the teachers to engage people in cleaning the schools 15 days before reopening as they have remained closed for a long time,” he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday night.

“Everyone must wear masks and wash their hands before entering the schools. All health guidelines must be followed before one goes to school,” he said.

Those with high temperature will not be allowed in, the state minister added.

Measures will also be in place to maintain physical distance among the students in the classes.

One student will sit in each corner of a bench.

To ensure this, the government is thinking about allowing half the students in turns.

Zakir said the plan will be made public once the date of the reopening is decided.

He declined to speculate on a date.

The government runs around 65,620 primary schools across Bangladesh.

Most educational institutions have been taking classes online after they were closed on Mar 17 following the detection of the first coronavirus patients in the country.

The government has extended the closure several times to Aug 31 but it has been repeatedly saying that the schools and colleges will reopen only after the COVID-19 situation improves.

Bangladesh has continued reporting 2,500 to 3,500 coronavirus cases with 30 to 40 deaths daily for months.