Bangladesh finalises primary school reopening plan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2020 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 01:32 AM BdST
The government has finalised a plan to reopen primary schools, but it will be implemented only when the intensity of the coronavirus outbreak reduces.
The plan will take effect 15 days prior to the reopening of the schools, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain said.
“We will ask the teachers to engage people in cleaning the schools 15 days before reopening as they have remained closed for a long time,” he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday night.
“Everyone must wear masks and wash their hands before entering the schools. All health guidelines must be followed before one goes to school,” he said.
Those with high temperature will not be allowed in, the state minister added.
Measures will also be in place to maintain physical distance among the students in the classes.
One student will sit in each corner of a bench.
To ensure this, the government is thinking about allowing half the students in turns.
Zakir said the plan will be made public once the date of the reopening is decided.
He declined to speculate on a date.
The government runs around 65,620 primary schools across Bangladesh.
Most educational institutions have been taking classes online after they were closed on Mar 17 following the detection of the first coronavirus patients in the country.
The government has extended the closure several times to Aug 31 but it has been repeatedly saying that the schools and colleges will reopen only after the COVID-19 situation improves.
Bangladesh has continued reporting 2,500 to 3,500 coronavirus cases with 30 to 40 deaths daily for months.
- Bangladesh ready to trial vaccine from India
- 3 years on, Rohingyas in Bangladesh camps
- Daily count: 41 virus deaths, 2,747 cases
- Biman cuts down flights to Abu Dhabi
- Govt cuts virus test fees by half
- SC scraps vacations
- Display Bangabandhu's portrait in parliament: HC
- Pandemic hits dreams of studying abroad
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Millions in India face eviction amid coronavirus recovery push
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- Bangladesh names virologist Tahmina Shirin as director of disease control agency IEDCR
- Biman cuts flights to Abu Dhabi after UAE denies Bangladeshis entry
- Bangladesh to discuss Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trial with India
- A saving grace: pandemic hits finances but drives sales of savings certificates
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Bangladesh cuts coronavirus test fees by half
- Di Maria leads PSG past Leipzig to first ever Champions League final