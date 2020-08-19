Hasina orders relocatable schools, colleges on river banks amid floods, erosion
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2020 03:32 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2020 03:32 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked officials to build relocatable education institutes in the areas that are susceptible to river erosion.
The prime minister issued the instruction at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on Tuesday, Planning Minister MA Mannan said.
The move follows damages to several multi-storey schools on the banks of the Padma and Meghna rivers during this year’s monsoon season, he added.
“Do we ever think about the location while building educational institutions on the banks of rivers?” Hasina said and asked the authorities to follow the model developed by the local residents in Munshiganj.
“The residents of Munshiganj used to build relocatable houses so that they can move the structures easily in times of a crisis,” she said and added that the government needs to follow that model.
The planning ministry will send a letter to all ministries to inform them about Hasina’s orders officially.
- Display Bangabandhu's portrait in parliament: HC
- Pandemic hits dreams of studying abroad
- Dhaka to discuss vaccine trial with Delhi
- BFIU freezes accounts of eight in Sinha killing
- Daily count: 46 virus deaths, 3,200 cases
- Shringla in Dhaka
- Eight die in Mymensingh road accident
- Photographer Sayeeda Khanam dies
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh’s Daily Star starts firing employees as pandemic bites
- US overtakes UAE as second biggest remittance hotspot for Bangladeshis
- Bangladesh to discuss Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trial with India
- Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- BFIU freezes bank accounts of OC Pradip and 7 others in Sinha killing
- Sayeeda Khanam, the first female professional photographer of Bangladesh, dies at 83
- Eight die in road accident in Mymensingh
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce