Four accused in ex-chief justice Sinha money laundering case get bail after surrender

They are former first vice-president of Farmers Bank Ltd, now the Padma Bank, Swapan Kumar Roy and its Vice-President M Lutful Haque, M Shahjahan, a resident of Tangail, and Niranjan Chandra Saha.

They turned themselves in to the Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka and sought bail on Tuesday. Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam set them free on bail after hearing.

The same court framed charges against Justice Sinha and 10 others on Aug 13.

Among the accused, the former audit committee chairman of Farmers Bank Mahbubul Haque Chisty is in prison. The former managing director of the bank AKM Shamim and senior vice president Gazi Salahuddin are already out on bail.

Sinha along with the vice president of the bank Shafiuddin Askari Ahmed, Ranjit Chandra Saha, another resident of Tangail, and his wife Shanti Roy are still on the run.

Lawyers for the accused argued that Shahjahan and Niranjan acted in good faith when another accused, Ranjit, asked them to sign papers.

Schoolteacher Shahjahan said he was Ranjit’s classmate while Niranjan said he is a relative of Ranjit.

The defence lawyers also stated at the hearing that Shamim was out on bail, so the others can get bail as well.

Sinha came under fire from the ruling Awami League over the verdict on the 16th Amendment to the constitution and left the country on leave in October, 2017.

Later, he became the first chief justice of the country to quit when he submitted his resignation from overseas, 81 days before the end of his term.

The Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuted Sinha and the others in July for alleged loan fraud and embezzlement of Tk 40 million from The Farmers Bank.

According to the case documents, Shahjahan and Niranjan opened separate accounts in the bank’s Gulshan branch on Nov 6, 2016 and applied for Tk 20 million each in loans on the following day.

They used the address of a building owned by Sinha in Dhaka’s Uttara to open the accounts and apply for the loans.

The duo also mentioned a 32 decimal piece of land owned by Ranajit’s wife Shanti as the property against which they sought the loans.

The couple were acquaintances of Sinha and close to him, according to the case.