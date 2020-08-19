Bangladesh top court cancels annual vacations

The decision was taken at a full-court meeting between Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and the judges of the Appellate and High Court divisions on Aug 6, according to a notification signed by Md Ali Akbar, registrar general of the Supreme Court.

According to the court calendar, a vacation was scheduled from Aug 31 to Oct 5 and another from Oct 23-27. Another holiday was scheduled for Dec 18-31.

Bangladesh enforced a nationwide lockdown from Mar 26 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and later extended it to May 30.

The Supreme Court subsequently declared general holidays in all the courts of the country which was extended to May 30.