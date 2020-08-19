Bangladesh counts 41 new virus deaths in a day, recoveries outpace infections
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2020 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2020 04:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 41 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the death toll to 3,781.
The tally of infections surged to 285,091 after 2,747 people tested positive for COVID-19 until 8 am Tuesday, the health directorate said in a statement.
Another 2,913 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospitals in the same period, bringing the total to 165,738.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 58.14 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.33 percent following the latest deaths of 34 men and seven women.
A total of 14,678 samples were tested at 91 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 18.72 percent, according to government data.
Globally, over 22.16 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 781,466 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
