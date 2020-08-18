Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka

An Indian Air Force plane carrying Shringla landed at the Dhaka airport at around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

This is a second visit to Bangladesh for Shringla after he took his office as the foreign secretary. Earlier, he visited Bangladesh in March.

According to media reports, Shringla has come to meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to convey a ‘special message’ from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

But the foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka remained silent on the issue.

Hasina is expected to have a courtesy meeting with Shringla at Ganabhaban, her official residence. Shringla is likely to meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.