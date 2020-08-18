HC orders government to display Bangabandhu's portrait in parliament

Secretary to Parliament Secretariat has been given a month to submit a progress report on the implementation of the order.

The bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman passed the orders on Tuesday following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das.

Subir argued in favour of the petition in the court while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta, represented the state.

Following a similar petition filed by Subir last year, the court had asked the government to preserve and display the Bangabandhu’s portrait in courtrooms.

“The portrait of Father of the Nation had been displayed in the parliament until Aug 15, 1975. It was removed after the assassinations of Bangabandhu and most of his family members that day. There are many examples of countries displaying the portraits of their founding fathers or national heroes in parliaments, including the United States, India, Pakistan, China and Vietnam," Subir told reporters.

"Though our constitution has made it mandatory to hang Bangabandhu's portrait at government and autonomous institutions including offices of the President, Prime Minister, Speaker and the Chief Justice, they are not complying with the provision. We challenged that."