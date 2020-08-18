HC orders government to display Bangabandhu's portrait in parliament
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2020 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2020 09:25 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the government to preserve and display the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the session room in parliament.
Secretary to Parliament Secretariat has been given a month to submit a progress report on the implementation of the order.
The bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman passed the orders on Tuesday following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das.
Subir argued in favour of the petition in the court while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta, represented the state.
“The portrait of Father of the Nation had been displayed in the parliament until Aug 15, 1975. It was removed after the assassinations of Bangabandhu and most of his family members that day. There are many examples of countries displaying the portraits of their founding fathers or national heroes in parliaments, including the United States, India, Pakistan, China and Vietnam," Subir told reporters.
"Though our constitution has made it mandatory to hang Bangabandhu's portrait at government and autonomous institutions including offices of the President, Prime Minister, Speaker and the Chief Justice, they are not complying with the provision. We challenged that."
- Pandemic hits dreams of studying abroad
- Dhaka to discuss vaccine trial with Delhi
- BFIU freezes accounts of eight in Sinha killing
- Daily count: 46 virus deaths, 3,200 cases
- Shringla in Dhaka
- Eight die in Mymensingh road accident
- Photographer Sayeeda Khanam dies
- Shipra to file case over social media photos
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh’s Daily Star starts firing employees as pandemic bites
- US overtakes UAE as second biggest remittance hotspot for Bangladeshis
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to discuss Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trial with India
- Eight die in road accident in Mymensingh
- Remittances drive Bangladesh forex reserves past $38bn in pandemic
- Sayeeda Khanam, the first female professional photographer of Bangladesh, dies at 83
- Govt explains Biman ticket shortage after anger among travellers