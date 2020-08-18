Eight die in road accident in Mymensingh

The incident took place at around 7.45 am on Tuesday. The dead and injured are yet to be identified.

The microbus was travelling to Nalitabari Upazila in Sherpur from Bhaluka, Mymensingh, said Imarat Hossain Gazi, chief of Phulpur Police Station.

It went off the road at Bashati in Phulpur-Sherpur Highway. Police and Fire Service personnel recovered the bodies with the help of the locals.