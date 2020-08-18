Home > Bangladesh

Eight die in road accident in Mymensingh

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Aug 2020 10:28 AM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2020 10:28 AM BdST

Eight people, including children, have died after a microbus veered out of control and plunged into a pond in Phulpur Upazila of Mymensingh, police said.

The incident took place at around 7.45 am on Tuesday. The dead and injured are yet to be identified.

The microbus was travelling to Nalitabari Upazila in Sherpur from Bhaluka, Mymensingh, said Imarat Hossain Gazi, chief of Phulpur Police Station.

It went off the road at Bashati in Phulpur-Sherpur Highway. Police and Fire Service personnel recovered the bodies with the help of the locals.

