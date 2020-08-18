Driver arrested, microbus seized over fatal hit-and-run of mountaineer Reshma in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2020 10:34 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2020 11:55 PM BdST
Police have arrested a microbus driver and seized the vehicle on charges of running over and killing young explorer Reshma Nahar Ratna in Dhaka’s parliament area.
They apprehended Md Nayeem, 27, and seized the black vehicle in a drive on a garage in the capital’s Ibrahimpur on Tuesday.
Jan-e-Alam Munshi, OC of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, said they analysed footage from security cameras at 382 points in the capital to identify the microbus.
But they could not confirm the registration number. Later, teams were sent to different garages to spot the black vehicle and finally a microbus was found similar to the one involved with the accident.
Munshi said the driver admitted to running over Reshma during initial interrogation.
The owner of the vehicle rented it out to private organisations for transportation of officials and staff members.
It was also transporting such passengers when it ran over Reshma on Aug 7 morning while she was cycling, OC Munshi said.
Reshma, a resident of the government staff quarters in Mirpur, was a mountaineer.
She was working as a teacher at Ayub Ali Government Primary School in Dhanmondi.
