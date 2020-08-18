COVID-19 travel curbs leash Bangladeshi dreams of overseas studies
Sumon Mahmud, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2020 08:31 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2020 08:31 PM BdST
The travelling restrictions put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus has put the brakes on the dreams of studying abroad for
Bangladeshi students with ambitions of a better future.
Usually, it is hard enough for students with such aspirations to muster the qualification and ability to study in renowned institutions abroad. This year the difficulties are further compounded by the embassies of European and American countries not issuing visas following the emergence of the pandemic.
There are many cases where students have finalised their admission in universities abroad but the coronavirus halted their progress and thrown their plans into uncertainty.
Tarin Zaman, a resident of Banani, is one such student who successfully applied to the University of Texas and is supposed to go there at the end of September. But she is yet to get her visa.
“Studying at a good university abroad was my dream. After a series of communications I got an offer but my dream remains unfulfilled. I’m extremely upset,” she said.
“Coronavirus infection is prevalent in both Bangladesh and America. The educational institutions are shut wherever there is an outbreak. I just can’t figure out what to do.”
Al-Amin Mohammad got an offer from a private university in Japan to study electronic engineering, but his plans are also in jeopardy.
Almost 70,000-90,000 students from Bangladesh travel overseas for higher studies every year, according to UNESCO.
The United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India, China, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and other European countries are among the leading countries where they travel.
Mir Zulfikar Newaz, a student of China’s Peking University, arrived in Bangladesh on holiday and is barred from returning due to the pandemic. He is continuing his studies through online classes.
Additionally, there are private firms in Dhanmondi, Banani, Gulshan and Rampura which provide consulting services and other support to students for travelling abroad. The pandemic has out these firms out of business.
Kazi Faridul Haque, the association’s president, told bdnews24.com that it was rare for students to come for consultations after the outbreak.
The schools and coaching centres that train up students for IELTS, TOEFL, SAT, GRE, SAT, GMAT and other qualifications to study abroad have all but shut down due to an acute lack of students seeking the lessons.
Rashedul Hasan Chowdhury, who works at a private consultancy firm, told bdnews24.com, “Everyone dreams of studying abroad. But all of them can’t do so due to financial reasons. But now the situation is such that you can’t go even if you have the money.”
