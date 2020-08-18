BFIU freezes bank accounts of OC Pradip and 7 others in Sinha killing
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2020 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2020 04:04 PM BdST
Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit or BFIU froze the bank accounts of eight people allegedly involved in the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Cox’s Bazar.
The account holders include Cox’s Bazar Police Superintendent ABM Masud Hossain, former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradip Kumar Das and actor Iliyas Cobra.
On Monday, the BFIU wrote to the chief executives of all banks to take necessary action in this regard.
It also ordered them to send updated information, including account names, numbers duration, KYC profile form and transaction history in three days from the issuance of the letter.
BFIU wrote to the CEOs of the banks asking for the account information of the following people: ABM Masud Hossain, Pradip Kumar Das, Chumki Karan, Pratim Kumar Das, Md Liakat Ali, Dilip and Iliyas Cobra.
Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan, chief of BFIU, declined to comment on the issue.
“According to the BFIU rules, it can ask for bank account details or freeze the accounts of those having any complaint raised against them in a government body or even in the media; we have always done this,” he told bdnews24.com.
Retired army major Sinha was shot dead by the police in Teknaf on the night of July 31. Police, however, said they acted in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.
Police filed two cases after the incident and later Sinha’s sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case naming nine people.
RAB is questioning in its custody several policemen accused of killing Sinha.
