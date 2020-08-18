Bangladesh logs 46 new virus deaths, 3,200 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2020 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2020 03:45 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 46 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the death toll to 3,740.
The tally of infections surged to 282,344 after 3,200 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, the health directorate said in a statement.
Another 3,234 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 162,825.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 57.67 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent following the latest deaths of 35 men and 11 women.
A total of 14,630 samples were tested at 91 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 21.87 percent, according to government data.
Globally, over 21.90 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 774,299 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- BFIU freezes accounts of eight in Sinha killing
- Daily count: 46 virus deaths, 3,200 cases
- Shringla in Dhaka
- Eight die in Mymensingh road accident
- Photographer Sayeeda Khanam dies
- Shipra to file case over social media photos
- Pradip, Liakat quizzed over Sinha killing
- Daily count: 37 virus deaths, 2,595 cases
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- US overtakes UAE as second biggest remittance hotspot for Bangladeshis
- Bangladesh’s Daily Star starts firing employees as pandemic bites
- Govt explains Biman ticket shortage after anger among travellers
- Remittances drive Bangladesh forex reserves past $38bn in pandemic
- Eight die in road accident in Mymensingh
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka
- DMP fines online shop Tk 250,000 for fraud