Sinha killing: Pradip, Liakat face interrogation in Cox’s Bazar jail
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2020 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2020 04:16 PM BdST
Investigators have begun interrogating three policemen over their alleged involvement in the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Cox’s Bazar.
The four-strong probe panel led by Md Mizanur Rahman, Chattogram’s additional divisional commissioner (development) arrived at the Cox’s Bazar District Jail around 11 am on Monday.
The suspended officers -- Inspector Liakat Ali, a former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre, former Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das and SI Dulal Raxit -- are the key suspects in the case.
Lt Col Sazzad Hossain of the Bangladesh Army, Additional Deputy Inspector General (Chattogram Range) Mohammad Zakir Hossain and Cox's Bazar District's Additional Magistrate Md Shahjahan Ali are the other three members of the probe body.
Sinha was shot dead by the police in Teknaf on the night of July 31. Police, however, said they acted in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.
The police account was met with disbelief and there was doubt over whether Rashed had indeed pointed the gun at the policemen.
Liakat and Pradip are implicated in the case filed with Cox’s Bazar Magistrate's Court by Sinha’s elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous on Aug 5. Pradip has been removed from his post at the Teknaf Police Station.
Seven of the nine policemen accused in the case subsequently surrendered to the court and were sent to jail after the judge rejected their bail petitions.
The probe committee heard the accounts of nine eyewitnesses to the incident at a public hearing on Sunday at Baharchara’s Shamlapur Rohingya camp.
“The government has given us until Aug 23 to submit a report. We are hopeful about completing the task by then,” Mizanur said on Sunday.
- Daily count: 37 virus deaths, 2,595 cases
- DMP fines online shop
- ‘Have you forgotten Operation Clean Heart?’
- Doctor found dead in Jamalpur
- Hotel Olio: Trial yet to begin
- Khalilur is new high commissioner to Canada
- Daily count: 32 virus deaths, 2,024 cases
- Hamid explains why he refused to join Zia’s cabinet
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt explains Biman ticket shortage after anger among travellers
- DMP fines online shop Tk 250,000 for fraud
- Scientists see signs of lasting immunity to COVID-19, even after mild infections
- ‘Have you forgotten Operation Clean Heart?’ Hasina asks critics of extra-judicial killings
- Bangladesh names Khalilur as new high commissioner to Canada
- Zia was Mushtaque’s associate in Bangabandhu killing, says Hasina
- Bangladesh garment exporters hope for a rebound after falling behind peers in Vietnam
- Militants are trying to regroup, but police say they are ‘incapable’ of attack
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Bangladesh records 2,024 virus cases, 32 deaths in daily count