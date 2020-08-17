No lack of coordination in Sinha probe: RAB chief
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2020 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2020 10:15 PM BdST
Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, the director-general of the Rapid Battalion Action or RAB, has said the inquiry into the shooting death of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan is being carried out with diligence and professionalism by the investigators.
Sinha was killed by the police at a check-point in Cox’s Bazar on Jul 31. The police, the army and the administration have formed a joint committee to investigate the incident on orders from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
RAB is questioning in its custody several policemen accused of killing Sinha in a murder case started by his sister.
But there has been no lack of coordination between the law-enforcing agencies regarding the probe, according to Mamun.
"We are doing everything that is necessary to conduct the investigation smoothly," he told reporters after scanning the area where Sinha was killed on Monday.
"I am supervising the investigation of this case. The investigation is being carried out very professionally."
The death of Sinha at a police checkpoint on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive caused a stir in the country.
Police later said they fired in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur.
They also said they seized drugs from the vehicle, and detained a person from the scene and another from the resort Sinha was staying in while filming a travel documentary
But the police account has been greeted with disbelief and there was doubt over whether Rashed has indeed pointed the gun at the policemen.
