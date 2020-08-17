Doctor found dead in Jamalpur health complex quarters

Sultana Parvin, 37, was working at the gynaecology department of the facility.

Police and staffers of the health complex broke the lock of her room to get inside when they found her dead on Sunday evening.

She returned to her residence after work on Saturday night, said Fazlul Haque, health and family planning officer of the Upazila.

The employees informed the police on Sunday afternoon as she did not return to work

Police suspect Parvin died by suicide.

Five ampules of pethedrine and a syringe was found under her pillow, Melandaha police chief Rezaul Islam Khan said.

He added they were waiting for a post-mortem examination report to know the real cause of her death.

Born in Manikganj’s Saturia, Parvin joined public service through the 30th BCS exams. She lived in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.