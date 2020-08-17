DMP fines online shop Tk 250,000 for fraud

Police raided the company’s office in Kalabagan on Sunday over the charges of not supplying products after receiving payment, selling unapproved and expired cosmetics and running a business on an invalid licence.

Mahin Islam Tonny ran the business “Imrose Collection” out of a small apartment on the ground floor of a building at Free School Street, Paritosh Chandra, chief of Kalabagan Police Station, told bdnews24.com.

Tonny lives on the third floor of the same building.

Two customers filed a complaint with the Kalabagan Police Station that they did not receive the products they paid for three months ago.

The executive magistrate of the mobile court raided the place at around 11 pm and found irregularities. The cosmetics were not stored properly, and were date-expired. Also, the products were not approved by any authority, nor did they have any import document.

The mobile court slapped the fine on the company owner after she admitted her guilt.