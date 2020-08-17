DMP fines online shop Tk 250,000 for fraud
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2020 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2020 12:18 PM BdST
A mobile court run by Dhaka Metropolitan Police has slapped a Tk 250,000 fine on an online shop for not delivering products after taking orders.
Police raided the company’s office in Kalabagan on Sunday over the charges of not supplying products after receiving payment, selling unapproved and expired cosmetics and running a business on an invalid licence.
Mahin Islam Tonny ran the business “Imrose Collection” out of a small apartment on the ground floor of a building at Free School Street, Paritosh Chandra, chief of Kalabagan Police Station, told bdnews24.com.
Tonny lives on the third floor of the same building.
Two customers filed a complaint with the Kalabagan Police Station that they did not receive the products they paid for three months ago.
The executive magistrate of the mobile court raided the place at around 11 pm and found irregularities. The cosmetics were not stored properly, and were date-expired. Also, the products were not approved by any authority, nor did they have any import document.
The mobile court slapped the fine on the company owner after she admitted her guilt.
- ‘Have you forgotten Operation Clean Heart?’
- Doctor found dead in Jamalpur
- Hotel Olio: Trial yet to begin
- Khalilur is new high commissioner to Canada
- Daily count: 32 virus deaths, 2,024 cases
- Hamid explains why he refused to join Zia’s cabinet
- Inside the Indemnity Ordinance
- Daily count: 34 virus deaths, 2,644 cases
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt explains Biman ticket shortage after anger among travellers
- Bangladesh garment exporters hope for a rebound after falling behind peers in Vietnam
- Bangladesh records 2,024 virus cases, 32 deaths in daily count
- Bangladesh names Khalilur as new high commissioner to Canada
- ‘Have you forgotten Operation Clean Heart?’ Hasina asks critics of extra-judicial killings
- Zia was Mushtaque’s associate in Bangabandhu killing, says Hasina
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Militants are trying to regroup, but police say they are ‘incapable’ of attack
- 'He needs medicine for madness': Rizvi slams Health Minister Maleque over coronavirus comment
- UAE summons Iranian diplomat over 'unacceptable' Rouhani speech: WAM