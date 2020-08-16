Zia was Mushtaque’s associate in Bangabandhu killing, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Aug 2020 11:13 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2020 11:13 PM BdST
Ziaur Rahman, the founder of the BNP, was thoroughly involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he was an associate of ambitious Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed, Sheikh Hasina has said.
The prime minister recalled the events in the aftermath of the Aug 15, 1975 killing of Bangabandhu and much of his family in an online discussion organised by the Awami League on Sunday to mark National Mourning Day.
Naming the army officers who assassinated the Father of the Nation, Hasina said: “An ambitious minister of my father’s cabinet, Khandakar Mushtaque, and his associate Ziaur Rahman, whom Bangabandhu promoted from major to major general, were fully involved [in the massacre].”
Hasina said two self-proclaimed assassins of Bangabandhu, Col Syed Faruque Rahman and Col Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, had clearly stated in an interview that Zia had been directly involved with them and his support made the carnage possible.
The actions of Mushtaque and Zia after the assassination of Bangabandhu made it abundantly clear that they were involved in it, the prime minister said.
“Khandakar Mushtaque became president though the constitution stated that vice-president Syed Nazrul Islam would become president. And Khandakar Mushtaque made Zia the army chief immediately after assuming power,” she said.
“Why would Mushtaque pick General Zia as army chief if Zia had not been involved with him in the killing. It was Zia who provided the killers with all sorts of support,” Hasina asserted.
