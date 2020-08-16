Bangladesh names Khalilur as new high commissioner to Canada

He is currently serving as an additional foreign secretary and chief coordinator of the foreign ministry’s Coronavirus Cell.

Khalilur will replace outgoing High Commissioner Mizanur Rahman, who has been serving in this position since November 2015, the foreign ministry announced on Sunday.

Khalilur is a career foreign service officer who entered the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1985.

He served in various capacities in the foreign ministry as well as in the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva.

A physician by training, Khalilur also served in senior positions in the World Health Organization (WHO) on lien.

He did his MBBS from Rajshahi Medical College and MA in international relations and diplomacy from L’Ecole Nationale d’Administration in France, MPhil in international organisation from Sorbonne University in Paris and PhD in public health from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Khalilur is married and has two children.