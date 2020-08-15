Probes launched as case filed over Jashore Juvenile Development Centre deaths
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2020 04:31 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 04:32 AM BdST
The father of one of the three teenaged boys who were killed at Jashore Juvenile Development Centre has started a case against the centre’s authorities.
The government formed two committees to investigate the incident and suspended the centres Assistant Director Abdullah Al Masud on Friday.
Three juveniles were killed and 15 others injured at the centre on Thursday.
The authorities claimed the casualties happened during clashes between the boys, but the injured boys alleged employees beat the victims to death.
The social welfare ministry formed a committee with an additional district magistrate, an assistant superintendent of police and the district social welfare officer to probe the incident.
The Department of Social Services formed another committee with a director and a deputy director, Jashore Deputy Commissioner Taqmijul Islam Khan said.
Those killed are Naim Hasan, 17, and ‘Rasel’ alias ‘Sujon’ from Bogura and Parvez Hasan, 18, from Khulna. The bodies were handed to the families after post-mortem examination.
Parvez’s father Roka Mia started the case at Kotwali Police Station on Friday night.
Jashore Superintendent of Police Ashraf Hossain said they have questioned 12 people, including suspended official Masud and some of the boys.
