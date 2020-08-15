Bangladesh logs 2,644 virus cases, 34 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2020 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 03:41 PM BdST
The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh has climbed to 3,625 after 34 fatalities were registered over a 24-hour period.
The government said 2,644 new infections were confirmed until 8 am Saturday, taking the caseload to 274,525.
Another 1,012 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 274,525.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 57.42 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent following the latest deaths of 24 men and 10 women.
A total of 12,891 samples were tested at 87 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 20.51 percent, the health directorate said in an emailed statement.
Globally, over 21.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 765,029 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
