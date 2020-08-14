Don't let Bangabandhu's sacrifice go in vain, says PM Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2020 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2020 06:41 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to turn Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream of a prosperous Bangladesh into reality by striving to ensure the welfare of the country's people.
Hasina took part in a special prayer service organised by the Department of Social Services to mark the 45th death anniversary of her father Bangabandhu via video conference on Friday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a discussion meeting marking the National Mourning Day in 2019.
“He wanted to bring change to the lives of people. We’ll do as much as we can to ensure that, so that his soul attains peace and the blood that was spilled does not go in vain.”
After four years of the independence of Bangladesh, a group of army personnel assassinated the then president Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family on Aug 15, 1975.
The killers did not even spare a child or a pregnant woman in the family.
Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from Mar 17 2020 to Mar 26 2021.
But the government has scaled down the programmes to celebrate the Mujib Year as the shadows of the coronavirus epidemic still linger.
It has also scaled down the programmes to observe the National Mourning Day on Aug 15, due to the coronavirus crisis.
“Those who killed him (Bangabandhu) are despicable. Allah has permitted us to put them on trial; I’m thankful that we could bring them to trial after repealing the indemnity bill,” the prime minister said.
