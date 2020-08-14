BPSA alleges attempts to pit police against army over Sinha killing

Terming the incident “unexpected”, the association of police officers says those involved in it will face punishment but the police as the institution will not take the responsibility for action of any individuals.

Sinha was killed by the police at a check-point in Cox’s Bazar on Jul 31.

Police claimed they opened fire in self-defence when he pulled a gun obstructing a search of his vehicle.

But the police account has been called into question. Retired army officers held policemen responsible for the incident.

The police, the army and the administration have formed a joint committee to investigate the incident on orders from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Rapid Action Battalion is questioning in its custody several policemen accused of killing Sinha in a murder case started by his sister.

Army chief General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed visited Cox’s Bazar on Aug 5 and reaffirmed mutual trust in a rare joint press conference.

They warned against the incident being used to incite distrust between the army and the police, and said no cracks have appeared in their relations.

Instigation, however, continued on social media, said the Police Service Association in a statement on Thursday.

Its President Md Shafiqul Islam, the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and General Secretary Zayedul Alam, Narayanganj superintendent of police, signed the statement.

The association has noticed with “deep shock and concern” that a “quarter with vested interests” was using Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms, and some print and electronic media to spread “disinformation” about the incident in a bid to “influence and hamper” the legal action.

“Such ill-attempts to put the two very important professional forces of the state face to face in this circumstance are unfortunate and unacceptable,” the statement said.

It hailed the joint press briefing by Gen Aziz and IGP Benazir as a “significant and positive” move to fend off the “disinformation” campaign.

The statement said Bangladesh Police are “shocked” by the death of Sinha and committed to taking every effort to prevent recurrence of such incidents, and establish the rule of law and justice.

“The Association believes the existing confidence and trust in each other in a mutually respectful relationship between Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Army will remain intact and strengthen in the future in the greater interest of the country,” it added.