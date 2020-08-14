Bangladesh counts 2,766 virus cases, 34 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2020 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2020 03:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,766 new cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 271,881.
The death toll climbed to 3,591 after 34 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8am Friday, the health directorate said in a statement.
Another 1,752 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 156,623. The official figures put the recovery rate from the disease at 57.61 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent.
A total of 12,856 samples were tested at 87 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 21.52 percent.
Globally, over 20.93 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 759,844 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Daily count: 34 virus deaths, 2,766 cases
- 'Operation Jackpot' may get go-ahead finally
- Bid to pit police against army: BPSA
- 5 die in Sylhet road crash
- Beirut blast sparks alarm in Bangladesh
- Sabrina Flora named additional DG of health services
- Daily count: 44 virus deaths, 2,617 cases
- Dengue threat looms over Dhaka
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Httpool, Facebook’s partner in Bangladesh, sued on charges of dodging Tk 9.3m VAT
- Bangladesh seeks explosives data as Beirut blast raises alarm
- IEDCR chief Sabrina Flora named additional DG of health services
- BPSA alleges attempts to pit police against army over Sinha killing
- India appoints Vikram Doraiswami as new high commissioner to Bangladesh
- At least three killed as clashes erupt in Jashore Juvenile Development Centre
- Priest who shared stage with Modi tests positive; India sees record number of cases
- India announces $500m for Maldives project to counter China influence