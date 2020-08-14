Bangladesh counts 2,766 virus cases, 34 deaths in a day

The death toll climbed to 3,591 after 34 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8am Friday, the health directorate said in a statement.

Another 1,752 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 156,623. The official figures put the recovery rate from the disease at 57.61 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent.

A total of 12,856 samples were tested at 87 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 21.52 percent.

Globally, over 20.93 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 759,844 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.