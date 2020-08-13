Three new ambassadors to Bangladesh present credentials

The presentation ceremony was held at the Bangabhaban on Wednesday.

The ambassadors are Nathalie Chuard of Switzerland, Lee Jang-keun of South Korea and Rinchen Kuentsyl of Bhutan.

Hamid recalled Bangladesh’s strong relations with the three countries.

Prior to her arrival in Bangladesh, new Swiss Ambassador Chuard was the head of the Middle East and North Africa Division (Humanitarian Aid) of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

She joined the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in 2005 and served among other positions as the deputy head of the Human Rights Section in Berne, and as political coordinator at the Mission of Switzerland to the United Nations in New York.

Ambassador Chuard said the two countries have been enjoying excellent relations in a wide range of areas over the last 48 years, and have stood by each other also during difficult times.

She added that it would be her goal to further strengthen and expand the bilateral ties.

Ambassador Lee, a career diplomat, previously served as ambassador and deputy permanent representative of South Korea's Permanent Mission to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2018 to 2020.

He also served as director general for International Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Seoul from 2016 to 2018, and at Korean embassies in Austria, Morocco, and Hungary and at the Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

The new Bhutanese Ambassador Kuentsyl had previously served as the director of the Department of SAARC and Regional Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.