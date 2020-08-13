Five dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Sylhet

The accident occurred at Sadipur Gazia on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway around 8pm on Thursday, Sherpur Highway Police OC Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan said.

The dead victims include the driver of the autorickshaw, Juned Mia, 35, from Osmaninagar’s Mobarakpur village.

The others are a man, a woman, a girl and a boy. The authorities could not identify them immediately.

Ershadul said Juned died on the spot while seven others were injured when a Sylhet-bound Mamun Paribahan bus from Dhaka hit the autorickshaw.

The four others died after the injured were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.