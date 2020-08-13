Five dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2020 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2020 12:32 AM BdST
At least five people have been killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Sylhet’s Osmaninagar.
The accident occurred at Sadipur Gazia on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway around 8pm on Thursday, Sherpur Highway Police OC Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan said.
The dead victims include the driver of the autorickshaw, Juned Mia, 35, from Osmaninagar’s Mobarakpur village.
The others are a man, a woman, a girl and a boy. The authorities could not identify them immediately.
Ershadul said Juned died on the spot while seven others were injured when a Sylhet-bound Mamun Paribahan bus from Dhaka hit the autorickshaw.
The four others died after the injured were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
- Sabrina Flora named additional DG of health services
- Daily count: 44 virus deaths, 2,617 cases
- Dengue threat looms over Dhaka
- Govt forms new body for DNA tests
- Ex-CJ Sinha indicted for graft
- Sinha’s dream will live on: Shipra
- Environment minister contracts COVID-19
- 3 ambassadors in Dhaka present credentials
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Last-gasp PSG beat Atalanta to reach Champions League semis
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Pandemic-hit economy pushes July revenue well below target
- IEDCR chief Sabrina Flora named additional DG of health services
- Bangladesh in no hurry to trial Sinovac's virus vaccine
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
- Httpool, Facebook’s partner in Bangladesh, sued on charges of dodging Tk 9.3m VAT