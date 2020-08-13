Bangladesh reports 2,617 new virus cases, 44 deaths in a day

The caseload surged to 269,115 after 2,617 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the health directorate said in a statement.

Another 1,782 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 154,871. The official figures put the recovery rate from the disease at 57.55 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent.

A total of 13,162 samples were tested at 87 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 19.88 percent.

Globally, over 20.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 749,656 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.