Bangladesh reports 2,617 new virus cases, 44 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2020 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2020 04:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 44 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the death toll to 3,557.
The caseload surged to 269,115 after 2,617 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the health directorate said in a statement.
Another 1,782 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 154,871. The official figures put the recovery rate from the disease at 57.55 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent.
A total of 13,162 samples were tested at 87 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 19.88 percent.
Globally, over 20.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 749,656 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Bangladesh in no hurry to trial Sinovac's virus vaccine
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Cash-strapped Bangladeshis rush to sell gold valuables as pandemic roils economy
- Last-gasp PSG beat Atalanta to reach Champions League semis
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
- Pandemic-hit economy pushes July revenue well below target
- Bangladesh Environment Minister Shahab Uddin contracts coronavirus