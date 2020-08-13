At least three killed as clashes erupt in Jashore Juvenile Development Centre
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2020 10:24 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2020 10:24 PM BdST
Clashes at Jashore Juvenile Development Centre have left at least three people dead.
Violence erupted between two groups of teenaged boys on Thursday afternoon, said Towhidul Islam, the district’s additional superintendent of police.
The bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital in the evening.
Those killed in the clashes are Naim Hasan, 17, and ‘Rasel’ alias ‘Sujon’ from Bogura and Parvez Hasan, 18, from Khulna.
Towhidul said the two groups, led by ‘Pavel’ and ‘Robiul’, clashed following roiling tension for days over control of the centre.
Mushfik Ahmed, the promotion officer at the centre, said the two groups used iron rods and sticks during the fight that broke out around 2pm.
He made no comment when bdnews24.com asked why the bodies were sent in the evening when the clashes had taken place in the afternoon.
The centre’s Assistant Director Abdullah Al Masud said at least 10 others were injured in the incident and one of them was sent to the hospital for treatment.
The others were receiving treatment at the centre.
Amiyo Das, the doctor at the hospital’s emergency department, said they received the bodies one by one between 6:30pm and 8pm.
One of them had a wound from a heavy object in his head while the two others did not have external injury marks, the doctor said.
- Sabrina Flora named additional DG of health services
- Daily count: 44 virus deaths, 2,617 cases
- Dengue threat looms over Dhaka
- Govt forms new body for DNA tests
- Ex-CJ Sinha indicted for graft
- Sinha’s dream will live on: Shipra
- Environment minister contracts COVID-19
- 3 ambassadors in Dhaka present credentials
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Last-gasp PSG beat Atalanta to reach Champions League semis
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Bangladesh in no hurry to trial Sinovac's virus vaccine
- Pandemic-hit economy pushes July revenue well below target
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
- Cash-strapped Bangladeshis rush to sell gold valuables as pandemic roils economy
- Ex-CJ Sinha, 10 others indicted over Farmers Bank scam