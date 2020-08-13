At least three killed as clashes erupt in Jashore Juvenile Development Centre

Violence erupted between two groups of teenaged boys on Thursday afternoon, said Towhidul Islam, the district’s additional superintendent of police.

The bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital in the evening.

Those killed in the clashes are Naim Hasan, 17, and ‘Rasel’ alias ‘Sujon’ from Bogura and Parvez Hasan, 18, from Khulna.

Towhidul said the two groups, led by ‘Pavel’ and ‘Robiul’, clashed following roiling tension for days over control of the centre.

Mushfik Ahmed, the promotion officer at the centre, said the two groups used iron rods and sticks during the fight that broke out around 2pm.

He made no comment when bdnews24.com asked why the bodies were sent in the evening when the clashes had taken place in the afternoon.

The centre’s Assistant Director Abdullah Al Masud said at least 10 others were injured in the incident and one of them was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The others were receiving treatment at the centre.

Amiyo Das, the doctor at the hospital’s emergency department, said they received the bodies one by one between 6:30pm and 8pm.

One of them had a wound from a heavy object in his head while the two others did not have external injury marks, the doctor said.