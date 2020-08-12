Mother filed abduction case before RAB showed man arrested over Sinha killing

Md Nurul Amin is among the three people named as witness in the cases started by police over the killing of Sinha and alleged recovery of drugs from his car.

The RAB produced Nurul, and the two other witnesses Md Nezamuddin and Mohammad Ayaj, in a Cox’s Bazar court on Tuesday afternoon and showed them arrested in another case filed by Sinha’s sister who alleges the retired army officer was murdered.

Inspector Md Abul Faysal of Teknaf Police Station said the police did not know about the arrest of Amin and the two others when Amin’s mother Khaleda Begum initiated the case in the morning.

The police had also recorded a general diary and visited the sites on allegation that a group of unknown people picked up the trio from their homes in Marishbunia on Monday night.

Prokash Biswas, bdnews24.com’s court correspondent and senior lawyer, said the police now have the only option to submit final report in the abduction case as the alleged victims were actually arrested by another agency.