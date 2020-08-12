Mother filed abduction case before RAB showed man arrested over Sinha killing
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2020 12:14 AM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 12:14 AM BdST
The mother of a man, who was named as witness by the police in two cases over the killing of retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, had started a case alleging abduction before the RAB revealed his arrest.
Md Nurul Amin is among the three people named as witness in the cases started by police over the killing of Sinha and alleged recovery of drugs from his car.
The RAB produced Nurul, and the two other witnesses Md Nezamuddin and Mohammad Ayaj, in a Cox’s Bazar court on Tuesday afternoon and showed them arrested in another case filed by Sinha’s sister who alleges the retired army officer was murdered.
Inspector Md Abul Faysal of Teknaf Police Station said the police did not know about the arrest of Amin and the two others when Amin’s mother Khaleda Begum initiated the case in the morning.
The police had also recorded a general diary and visited the sites on allegation that a group of unknown people picked up the trio from their homes in Marishbunia on Monday night.
Prokash Biswas, bdnews24.com’s court correspondent and senior lawyer, said the police now have the only option to submit final report in the abduction case as the alleged victims were actually arrested by another agency.
- Sinha killing: 3 held in Teknaf
- 5 Neo-JMB operatives held in Sylhet
- Daily count: 33 virus deaths, 2,996 cases
- 9pc Dhaka residents infected with virus
- This should never be repeated: Sinha’s mother
- Mobile courts to enforce mask rule
- PM directs authorities to prepare for more floods
- Daily count: 39 virus deaths, 2,907 cases
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Part 2: bdnews24.com serves legal notice on BRAC EPL on valuation denial
- Bangladesh to stop daily COVID-19 briefing as minister sees ‘improvement’
- Uber adds bKash as contactless payment option for Bangladeshi riders
- Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin
- RAB arrests three witnesses in police case over Sinha killing
- Bangladesh economy grows 5.24pc amid coronavirus pandemic
- 9pc of Dhaka residents infected with COVID-19: study
- Bangladesh approves draft of amended protocol for Nepal railway transit facility
- WHO says discussing new COVID-19 vaccine with Russia