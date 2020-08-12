Four policemen among seven placed on remand over Sinha killing
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2020 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 02:08 PM BdST
A Cox's Bazar court has granted permission to the Rapid Action Battalion to interrogate in custody seven people, including four policemen, over the murder of retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
The three other men were named as witnesses in two cases started by the police following the shooting death of Sinha.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah issued the 7-day remand order on Wednesday.
The RAB had sought 10 days to grill constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamum, and ASI Liton Mia, who are implicated in a case started by Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous.
Although Safanur, Kamal, Mamun and Liton weren't placed on remand at the time, the RAB was given permission to interrogate them at the jail gate.
The elite police unit later applied to remand them in custody and the judge set Aug 12 for the hearing.
The family have opened a condolence book at the home of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Dhaka's Uttara after his death in police fire at a Cox's Bazar check-point.
Meanwhile, the RAB also sought 10 days to question Md Nurul Amin, Md Nezamuddin and Mohammad Ayaj, who were named as witnesses in the cases started by police over the killing of Sinha and alleged recovery of drugs from his car.
But they, too, have been placed on a 7-day remand following their arrest from Teknaf's Baharchhara Union on Aug 10.
- Sinha killing: 3 held in Teknaf
- Sinha killing: abduction case before RAB arrest
- Media reports on women abuse drop
- 5 Neo-JMB operatives held in Sylhet
- Daily count: 33 virus deaths, 2,996 cases
- 9pc Dhaka residents infected with virus
- This should never be repeated: Sinha’s mother
- Mobile courts to enforce mask rule
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Cash-strapped Bangladeshis rush to sell gold valuables as pandemic roils economy
- Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin
- RAB arrests three witnesses in police case over Sinha killing
- 9pc of Dhaka residents infected with COVID-19: study
- Part 2: bdnews24.com serves legal notice on BRAC EPL on valuation denial
- Russia approves coronavirus vaccine before completing tests
- Mother filed abduction case before RAB showed man arrested over Sinha killing
- WHO says discussing new COVID-19 vaccine with Russia
- Uber adds bKash as contactless payment option for Bangladeshi riders