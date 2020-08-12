Bangladesh Environment Minister Shahab Uddin contracts coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2020 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 08:57 PM BdST
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The minister gave his sample to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR for a COVID-19 test on Tuesday after showing symptoms of the disease.
His test result came back positive on Wednesday, his ministry said in a media statement.
Following instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Shahab Uddin will be admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.
The 65-year-old minister had sought blessings from the people for a quick recovery from the disease.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Cash-strapped Bangladeshis rush to sell gold valuables as pandemic roils economy
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Mother filed abduction case before RAB showed man arrested over Sinha killing
- Russia approves coronavirus vaccine before completing tests
- Bangladesh counts 2,995 daily virus cases, death toll tops 3,500
- Kamala Harris is Biden’s choice for vice president
- Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post: police
- 9pc of Dhaka residents infected with COVID-19: study
- Retail chains abandon Manhattan: ‘It’s unsustainable’
- Part 2: bdnews24.com serves legal notice on BRAC EPL on valuation denial