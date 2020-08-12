Bangladesh Environment Minister Shahab Uddin contracts coronavirus

The minister gave his sample to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR for a COVID-19 test on Tuesday after showing symptoms of the disease.

His test result came back positive on Wednesday, his ministry said in a media statement.

Following instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Shahab Uddin will be admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

The 65-year-old minister had sought blessings from the people for a quick recovery from the disease.