Bangladesh Environment Minister Shahab Uddin contracts coronavirus

Published: 12 Aug 2020 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 08:57 PM BdST

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The minister gave his sample to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR for a COVID-19 test on Tuesday after showing symptoms of the disease.

His test result came back positive on Wednesday, his ministry said in a media statement.

Following instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Shahab Uddin will be admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

The 65-year-old minister had sought blessings from the people for a quick recovery from the disease.

