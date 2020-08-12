Bangladesh counts 2,995 daily virus cases, death toll tops 3,500

The tally of infections jumped to 266,498 after 2,995 new cases of COVID-19 were reported until 8 am Wednesday, the health directorate said in a statement.

Another 1,117 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care in the same, bringing the total to 153,089.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 57.44 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent following the latest deaths of 33 men and nine women.

A total of 14,751 samples were tested at 86 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, returning a positivity rate of 20.30 percent, according to government data.

Globally, over 20.29 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 741,423 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.