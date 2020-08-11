RAB arrests three witnesses in police case over Sinha killing
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Aug 2020 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2020 06:04 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested three men who were named as witnesses in a case started by police following the shooting death of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.
"They are the witnesses in the case started over the incident. They were arrested over their involvement in the murder," said Ashik Billah, director of the RAB's legal and media wing.
The elite police unit produced the three men before a Cox's Bazar court on Tuesday afternoon to seek permission to interrogate them in remand, according to the court police's Inspector Pradip Kumar Das.
The arrestees are Md Nurul Amin, Md Nezamuddin and Mohammed Ayaz, who were apprehended from the Marishbunia area under Teknaf's Baharchhara Union on Monday, said Wing Commander Azim Ahmed, captain of RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion.
The RAB has sought permission to grill them for 10 days but a timeline for the application hearing is yet to be confirmed, said Inspector Pradip.
