Bangladesh to stop daily COVID-19 briefing as minister sees ‘improvement’

Health Minister Zahid Maleque told bdnews24.com about the decision on Monday when the number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh in the daily count remained around 3,000 with 30 deaths.

The caseload has crossed 260,000 while the death toll has surged past 3,400 since the first cases were detected in the country in March.

The health minister said he did not consider the daily briefing necessary anymore since the situation has “improved”.

“We believe the infection rate is decreasing and the situation is getting under control,” he said.

The government will issue press releases instead of the briefing and the new system will be launched within a couple of days, according to the minister.