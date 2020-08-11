Bangladesh to stop daily COVID-19 briefing as minister sees ‘improvement’
Senior Correspondent
Published: 11 Aug 2020 12:39 AM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2020 12:39 AM BdST
The Directorate General of Health Services is discontinuing its daily online briefing on the COVID-19 situation soon, months after it stopped taking questions from the media.
The caseload has crossed 260,000 while the death toll has surged past 3,400 since the first cases were detected in the country in March.
The health minister said he did not consider the daily briefing necessary anymore since the situation has “improved”.
“We believe the infection rate is decreasing and the situation is getting under control,” he said.
The government will issue press releases instead of the briefing and the new system will be launched within a couple of days, according to the minister.
