9pc of Dhaka residents infected with COVID-19: study
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Aug 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2020 02:53 PM BdST
Nine percent of the population within the jurisdictions of Dhaka's bifurcated city corporations have been infected with COVID-19, a study has found.
The survey, which ran from Apr 18 to Jul 5, was conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research and the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh in collaboration with USAID and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The IEDCR released a summary of the survey on Monday.
The households surveyed were classified as ‘symptomatic’ and ‘asymptomatic’ on the basis of coronavirus tests. If a COVID-19 symptom was identified in a family member on the day of the survey or in the previous seven days, the family would deemed 'symptomatic' and vice versa.
According to the IEDCR, the survey covered 3,277 families.
Six slums, comprising 720 families, were also included in the survey.
About 6 percent of slum-dwellers in the city have been found to be infected with the virus.
Among those with symptoms, 53 percent suffered from fever, 36 percent cold, 17 percent sore throats while 5 percent experiences a shortness of breath.
Fifteen percent of symptomatic patients were hospitalised, one of whom had died.
“The tests conducted by the health directorate are identifying about 22 percent of COVID-19 patients. The number is relatively low. But the results of the survey are important,” Dr ASM Alamgir, principal scientific officer of IEDCR, said.
