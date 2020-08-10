Bangladesh to conduct mobile court drives to make public use mask
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2020 08:26 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2020 08:26 PM BdST
The government has ordered the local authorities to conduct mobile court drives to ensure that the people wear face masks outdoors as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus amid the pandemic.
The council of ministers discussed the issue in a meeting on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters.
The cabinet emphasised making the people aware of the necessity to wear mask and following other health rules to reduce the risk of infection.
“The people must remain alert, but a lack of awareness among them has been noticed,” the secretary said.
Visitors hang out at Hatirjheel in Dhaka amid a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
He added the secretaries committee on Sunday discussed the issue as well and ordered the field-level administrations to enforce the law.
Many people are making excuses for not wearing masks in public even after the government has made it mandatory. “The people keep the masks in their pockets, but don’t wear those,” Anwarul pointed out.
The secretary said punishment of those refusing to wear masks and follow other health rules in mobile court drives on markets or on transports will help raise awareness.
The information ministry was asked to step up awareness campaigns “massively and physically” by using loudspeakers and billboards besides adverts on radio and TV.
