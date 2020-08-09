Health minister questions law enforcement raids on hospitals amid pandemic

He has defended his ministry’s decision to ask the home ministry to stop the operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maleque also promised action in line with the law if irregularities are reported at the hospitals.

“Why these raids on hospitals? Raids are conducted on the Chittagong Hill Tracts, where there are terrorists,” he told reporters at a press conference at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.

He said the rqids will continue, but jointly. “They [law enforcement] will consult us and we will also take them with us if necessary,” the minister said.

He noted that the government formed a taskforce to stop irregularities at the hospitals. “Now we are thinking about giving all a phone number so that the taskforce along with the law-enforcing agencies can move immediately whenever we get a call,” he said.

“But we want coordination. We don’t want all to crowd a place in different times,” he added.

Maleque also said the government decided on Saturday to act against the hospitals that will not apply for renewal of their licences within Aug 23.

“We will assume that they don’t care a fig if they refuse to apply within the time,” Health Secretary Abdul Mannan said, emphasising the need for registering the health care organisations.

“It will be possible to solve the problems gradually if they [hospitals] get listed. The new director general [DG of Health Services Abul Bashar Md Khurshid Alam] has assured us of quick steps,” he added.

The health ministry wrote to the home ministry on Aug 5 asking it to stop the drives. It cited a “rumbling of discontent” among the organisations providing health care services because of the crowds during the drives.