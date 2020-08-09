‘Everything is gone’: Faridpur farmers count immense losses amid floods

“Everything is gone!” said the man, as according to officials, a second phase of flooding has damaged crops on 15,000 hectares of land, affecting 73,000 farmers in the district.

“Our income has stopped due to the coronavirus. Now the flood has damaged crops. I don’t know how we will live on,” said Hafizur of Goldangi area.

Farmer Bakkar Khan of Ambikapur area said they suffer damage from floods every year. “But the extent of damage is unusually high this year.”

Bakkar cultivated Aman paddy on about seven acres and jute on two acres. “All the crops have been under water for 20 days. I’ve lost the hope to get anything from these fields,” he said.

Mustakuzzaman, the chairman of North Channel union council, said 90 percent of the area was inundated by flash floods that destroyed all the crops.

Md Abdul Bashar, agriculture officer of Sadar Upazila, said most of the areas under North Channel, Dikrir Char, Ambikapur, Charmadhabdia and Aliabad union went under water and all the crops were destroyed.

The crops damaged by floods in the district included Aush and Aman paddy, seedbeds, vegetable fields and banana orchards, according to Hazrat Ali, deputy director at the Department of Agricultural Extension in Faridpur.

He said the government made lists of farmers affected by flood for aid.

There is no official account of how much jute was damaged by the floods. The farmers said they could not harvest jute due to high levels of water while flooding for a long period will destroy the jute plants.