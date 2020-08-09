Bangladesh counts 2,487 daily virus cases, 34 deaths
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Aug 2020 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2020 02:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,487 new cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 257,600.
The death toll from the coronavirus jumped to 3,399 after 34 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to government data.
Another 1,766 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the total to 148,370, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
A total of 10,759 samples were tested at 85 authorised labs across the country, returning a positivity rate of 23.12 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 57.60 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent following deaths of 31 men and three women in the last 24 hours.
Globally, more than 19.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 725,334 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
