Sheikh Fazilatunnesa embodied the virtues of Bangabandhu, says PM Hasina

The prime minister paid tribute to her mother Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, also known as Bangamata, on her 90th birth anniversary via video conference at Gonobhaban on Saturday.

Hasina recalled losing her parents and almost her entire family in a gruesome massacre on Aug 15, 1975, and highlighted the unwavering resolve of her mother even in the face of death.

"She just said one thing (to the killers), 'You've killed my husband, I will go to him.' She was killed right there. Therefore, she left as the ideal companion for my father in both life and death."

Having lost her parents at a young age, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa faced a lot of challenges throughout her life, Hasina noted.

"She suffered a lot. But we know how dedicated she was to the country's struggle for independence."

"She perfectly embodied the principles of my father and devoted her life to it."

Fazilatunnesa Mujib was born in Gopalganj's Tongipara on Aug 8, 1930. "She never burdened my father with matters relating to the household issues nor did she want anything from him. She would only say, 'You don't have to worry about these things, I'll take care of everything.'"

"And that's exactly what she did. As a result, my father could fully devote himself to working for the country."

The head of the government urged women from the current generation to heed the lessons of the life and works of Fazilatunnesa and incorporate them into their lives.

Hasina recalled how her mother would manage the household and keep track of the party leaders and workers while Bangabandhu was in jail. At the same time, she capably managed the organisation as well as taking the right decisions for it.

Highlighting her mother's humble lifestyle, Hasina said, "My mother never had a sense of ego and she never lived in a government residence."

"My father would leave for work in the morning after having breakfast at home and my mother would cook and pack his lunch herself. She always cooked our meals which were undoubtedly very tasty."

In order to keep her children away from a life of luxury, Fazilatunnesa herself refrained from ever living in Gonobhaban or the prime minister's residence, Hasina said.

"Our parents always taught us to remain grounded. That is to say that you should always look towards people whose situation is worse than yours. Don't look up to see the people who are doing better than you. Instead, look at those who are suffering to realise how fortunate you are."