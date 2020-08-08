Sheikh Fazilatunnesa embodied the virtues of Bangabandhu, says PM Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2020 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2020 06:45 PM BdST
Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib espoused the ideals of the nation's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and dedicated her life to upholding those values, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
The prime minister paid tribute to her mother Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, also known as Bangamata, on her 90th birth anniversary via video conference at Gonobhaban on Saturday.
Hasina recalled losing her parents and almost her entire family in a gruesome massacre on Aug 15, 1975, and highlighted the unwavering resolve of her mother even in the face of death.
Having lost her parents at a young age, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa faced a lot of challenges throughout her life, Hasina noted.
"She suffered a lot. But we know how dedicated she was to the country's struggle for independence."
Fazilatunnesa Mujib was born in Gopalganj's Tongipara on Aug 8, 1930. "She never burdened my father with matters relating to the household issues nor did she want anything from him. She would only say, 'You don't have to worry about these things, I'll take care of everything.'"
"And that's exactly what she did. As a result, my father could fully devote himself to working for the country."
Hasina recalled how her mother would manage the household and keep track of the party leaders and workers while Bangabandhu was in jail. At the same time, she capably managed the organisation as well as taking the right decisions for it.
"My father would leave for work in the morning after having breakfast at home and my mother would cook and pack his lunch herself. She always cooked our meals which were undoubtedly very tasty."
"Our parents always taught us to remain grounded. That is to say that you should always look towards people whose situation is worse than yours. Don't look up to see the people who are doing better than you. Instead, look at those who are suffering to realise how fortunate you are."
