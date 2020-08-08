Home > Bangladesh

Five dead after bus ploughs into passenger van in Chuadanga

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Aug 2020 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2020 11:12 AM BdST

Five people have died and four others are injured after a bus ploughed into a passenger van in Chuadanga Sadar Upazila.

The incident took place on the Chuadanga-Jhenaidah road in Sarojganj area of the Upazila around 6:30 am on Saturday, said Abdul Salam, deputy director of Chuadanga Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The dead men have been identified as Milon Hossain, 40, Mohammad Shohag, 20, Shorif Hossain, 30, Raju Hossain, 30, and Shasti Kumar, 35.

The accident injured Bablu Hossain, 45, Kalu Hossain, 40, Akash Ali, 18, and Alamgir Hossain, 28.

 

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.