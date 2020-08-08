Five dead after bus ploughs into passenger van in Chuadanga
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2020 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2020 11:12 AM BdST
Five people have died and four others are injured after a bus ploughed into a passenger van in Chuadanga Sadar Upazila.
The incident took place on the Chuadanga-Jhenaidah road in Sarojganj area of the Upazila around 6:30 am on Saturday, said Abdul Salam, deputy director of Chuadanga Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The dead men have been identified as Milon Hossain, 40, Mohammad Shohag, 20, Shorif Hossain, 30, Raju Hossain, 30, and Shasti Kumar, 35.
The accident injured Bablu Hossain, 45, Kalu Hossain, 40, Akash Ali, 18, and Alamgir Hossain, 28.
More to follow
