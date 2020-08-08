Five dead after bus ploughs into passenger van in Chuadanga

The incident took place on the Chuadanga-Jhenaidah road in Sarojganj area of the Upazila around 6:30 am on Saturday, said Abdul Salam, deputy director of Chuadanga Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The dead men have been identified as Milon Hossain, 40, Mohammad Shohag, 20, Shorif Hossain, 30, Raju Hossain, 30, and Shasti Kumar, 35.

The accident injured Bablu Hossain, 45, Kalu Hossain, 40, Akash Ali, 18, and Alamgir Hossain, 28.

More to follow