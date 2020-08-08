Bangladesh reports 2,611 new virus cases, deaths rise by 32
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2020 02:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 32 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the death toll to 3,365.
The tally of infections climbed to 255,113 after 2,611 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to government data.
Another 1,020 patients recovered from the disease in the same period, bringing the total to 146,604, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 57.47 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent in Bangladesh.
A total of 11,737 samples were tested at 84 authorised labs across the country with a positivity rate of 22.25 percent in the last 24 hours.
Globally, over 19.38 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 721,411 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
