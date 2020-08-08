Bangladesh mission in Canada pays homage to Bangamata, Sheikh Kamal
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2020 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2020 04:21 PM BdST
Bangladesh Mission in Toronto has paid homage to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and freedom fighter Sheikh Kamal on the occasion of their birth anniversaries.
The 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata and the 71st anniversary of the birth of Sheikh Kamal were observed in a seminar on their lives and contributions at the Mission premises on Thursday, the Bangladesh Consulate General in Toronto said in a statement on Friday.
All officials of the Mission attended the programme.
Messages from President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were read out to kick off the programme. Video documentaries on the lives of Fazilatunnesa and Kamal were screened followed by the discussion.
“Just before the 7 March speech, Bangamata had so correctly advised Bangabandhu to say what Bangabandhu believes the best for the nation and accordingly Bangabandhu uttered the great words from his heart-‘The struggle this time is for emancipation! The struggle this time is for independence!'” Consul General Nayem Uddin Ahmed said.
“Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib is a symbol of inspiration, patience, and love. How blessed Bangabandhu was to have a great lady Sheikh Fazilatunnesa as his wife, who passionately looked after the family in the long absence of him and steadfastly inspired Bangabandhu to untangle the nation from subjugation,” he added.
He also spoke on Sheikh Kamal’s cultural creativity and his great passion for sports.
