OC Pradip, Inspector Liakat among seven policemen suspended over Sinha killing

The Police Headquarters ordered the suspension of Pradip and Liakat while Cox’s Bazar district police made the decision on the five others, Cox’s Bazar Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain said on Friday.

The five others are SI Dulal Raxit, ASI Liton Mia, and constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.

The law-enforcing agency’s latest decisions on the case came after a court sent the seven to jail on Thursday.

The court also granted the Rapid Action Battalion seven days to remand in custody Pradip, Liakat and Dulal for questioning.

Two other accused, SI Tutul and Constable Md Mostafa, are fugitives. The court issued arrest warrant for the duo.

Sinha’s sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous has alleged in the case that Liakat shot her brother dead on orders from Pradip on Jul 31 night.

Police had said they fired in self-defence when Sinha brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at a checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

They also said they seized drugs from the vehicle and detained a companion of Sinha from the scene and another from a resort. Two cases have been initiated over the incident.

But as the police account has been greeted with disbelief, the government has formed a committee to investigate the incident.