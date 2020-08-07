Home > Bangladesh

Mountaineer Reshma dies after microbus ploughs into her bicycle in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Aug 2020 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2020 04:22 PM BdST

Reshma Nahar Ratna, a teacher who was also a mountaineer, has died after being run over by a microbus while cycling in Dhaka.

The incident took place on Lake Road behind the Parliament building in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 9 am Friday, according to police.

Reshma, 34, was heading towards Gonobhaban when a black microbus ploughed into the bicycle from behind, flinging her into the air, said Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Inspector Abul Kalam Azad, citing witnesses.

She was subsequently rushed to Suhrawardy Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Reshma, a resident of the government staff quarters in Mirpur, used to teach in Ayub Ali Government Primary School in Dhanmondi. She was also a mountaineer, her family said.

Police are looking for the driver, who fled the scene after the crash, said Azad.

