Mountaineer Reshma dies after microbus ploughs into her bicycle in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Aug 2020 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2020 04:22 PM BdST
Reshma Nahar Ratna, a teacher who was also a mountaineer, has died after being run over by a microbus while cycling in Dhaka.
The incident took place on Lake Road behind the Parliament building in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 9 am Friday, according to police.
Reshma, 34, was heading towards Gonobhaban when a black microbus ploughed into the bicycle from behind, flinging her into the air, said Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Inspector Abul Kalam Azad, citing witnesses.
Reshma, a resident of the government staff quarters in Mirpur, used to teach in Ayub Ali Government Primary School in Dhanmondi. She was also a mountaineer, her family said.
Police are looking for the driver, who fled the scene after the crash, said Azad.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh sends food aid, medical team to Lebanon
- Bangladesh orders all govt employees back to work
- Pradip, Liakat among three policemen in RAB remand over ex-major Sinha killing
- Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip, six other policemen land in jail in Sinha killing case
- Bangladesh arrests Libyan national on human-trafficking charges
- TikTok will remove ‘offensive’ videos, Bangladesh minister says
- AstraZeneca in first COVID-19 vaccine deal with Chinese company
- Pakistan approves most expensive China-aided project to date
- Body of real estate businessman Abul Khair found at construction site in Dhaka
- Pandemic cost young Bangladeshis their jobs. Now they are self-employed