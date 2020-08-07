Hasina wrote to Trump to get Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury back: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the disclosure while paying respects to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath on his grave in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Friday.

Momen said, “We had hoped to bring two [of the fugitive killers] to justice on Mujib Year [Bangabandu’s birth centenary celebration]. We have been able to catch one. We hope we will get another.”

Bangladesh caught one of the six fugitive Bangabandhu killers, Abdul Mazed, and executed him in April.

Momen said the government is doing whatever it can to bring Rashed back from the US and another convicted killer, SHMB Noor Chowdhury, from Canada.

“The prime minister herself wrote letters, even to Trump. We hope we will succeed,” the foreign minister added.

The United States has recently reopened a decades-old asylum case against Rashed Chowdhury,

Bangabandhu was killed along with most of his family members at his home on Aug 15, 1975. His daughters Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived as they were abroad at the time.

But the investigation into the deaths was stopped through an Indemnity Ordinance, which had saved the self-proclaimed killers from facing justice.

The ordinance was abrogated in November 1996 when the Awami League returned to power, paving the way for bringing the killers to justice.

After a lengthy trial, the court convicted 12 suspects and awarded them the death penalty in 2010.

Before Majed, Five were hanged on Jan 28, 2010, one died of natural causes.

The other absconding convicts are Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim and Risaldar Moslemuddin.